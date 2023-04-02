Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) & Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Standard BioTools and Cue Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard BioTools -194.08% -2,049.96% -25.31% Cue Health -40.14% -30.08% -22.29%

Risk & Volatility

Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cue Health has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard BioTools 0 0 0 0 N/A Cue Health 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Standard BioTools and Cue Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cue Health has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 284.62%. Given Cue Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cue Health is more favorable than Standard BioTools.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Cue Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.6% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Cue Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Standard BioTools and Cue Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard BioTools $97.95 million 1.57 -$190.10 million ($2.44) -0.80 Cue Health $483.48 million 0.57 -$194.06 million ($1.31) -1.39

Standard BioTools has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cue Health. Cue Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard BioTools, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cue Health beats Standard BioTools on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc. engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents. The company was founded by Stephen D. Quake and Gajus Vincent Worthington on May 19, 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

