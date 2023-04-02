Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$107.94 million during the quarter.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

