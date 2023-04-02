Covenant Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10,294.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,571,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,017,000 after buying an additional 592,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 64.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,536,000 after buying an additional 565,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $139.60 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $93.65 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.