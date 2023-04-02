Covenant Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $97.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average of $95.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

