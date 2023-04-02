Covenant Asset Management LLC Buys 560 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

HON opened at $191.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.89 and a 200 day moving average of $200.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

