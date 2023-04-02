Courier Capital LLC Sells 577 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 235,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 3,182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 123,514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diageo by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 93,393 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,107,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,897,000 after acquiring an additional 88,925 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.56) to GBX 5,100 ($62.66) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.29) to GBX 4,200 ($51.60) in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo stock opened at $181.18 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $212.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

