Courier Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $131.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.36 and a 200-day moving average of $135.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

