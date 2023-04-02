Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.18 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.18 billion and $130.99 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $11.10 or 0.00039551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00061369 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000192 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

