COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Down 5.3% in March

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CICOY opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

