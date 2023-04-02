Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Contango Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MCF opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile
