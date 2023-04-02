Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 984,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Constellium stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. 975,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,294. Constellium has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.92.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Constellium had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 26.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,594,000 after purchasing an additional 382,902 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 2.8% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 95,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 23.8% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Constellium by 11.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 72,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
