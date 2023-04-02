ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,218 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.62.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.89. The firm has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

