ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,737 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.9% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $34,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of COP opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average is $114.89.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
