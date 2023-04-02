Conflux Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $223.85 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,096.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.78 or 0.00326670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012064 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.08 or 0.00569765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00072508 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.68 or 0.00436627 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003547 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,780,108,428 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,659,121,615.1679707 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.38697942 USD and is down -8.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $233,496,257.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

