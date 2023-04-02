Compound Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.70 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Compound has a market cap of $304.35 million and approximately $19.70 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for $41.88 or 0.00149830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00075920 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00037050 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00040142 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003522 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 43.43293857 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 339 active market(s) with $18,714,568.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.