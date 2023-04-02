Compass Point Boosts Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target to $1.50

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Compass Point to $1.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SDIG. B. Riley reduced their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.

Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance

SDIG stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 84.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

