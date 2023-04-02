Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) PT Lowered to $92.00 at UBS Group

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.86.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.77.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

