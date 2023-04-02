CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Update

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGN. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 403,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 286,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CLGN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $26.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.75 price target on the stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Up 4.2 %

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CLGN opened at $7.02 on Friday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. operates as a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. Its products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and Collink.3D.

