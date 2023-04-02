Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Short Interest Down 6.3% in March

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CODAF remained flat at C$3.52 during trading hours on Friday. Codan has a 52 week low of C$2.65 and a 52 week high of C$5.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.64.

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of MIMO MESH; DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

