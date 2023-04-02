ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.10.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
