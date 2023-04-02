CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Short Interest Update

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the February 28th total of 112,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
CINT traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $5.51. 122,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,993. The firm has a market cap of $728.42 million, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. CI&T has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
