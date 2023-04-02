Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on April 26th

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Cisco Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Cisco Systems has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.
Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of CSCO opened at $52.28 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $214.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems
In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Cisco Systems Company Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
