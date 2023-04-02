Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on April 26th

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Cisco Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Cisco Systems has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.28 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $214.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

