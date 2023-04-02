Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 28th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.
Ciena Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00. Ciena has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.
Insider Activity
In other Ciena news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $50,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,980 shares of company stock worth $3,280,799. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 379.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,175 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,849,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,942,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 4,515.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,948 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
Featured Stories
