Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 28th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Ciena Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00. Ciena has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $50,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,980 shares of company stock worth $3,280,799. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 379.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,175 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,849,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,942,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 4,515.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,948 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

