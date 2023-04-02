China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,019,600 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 1,184,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Conch Venture Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCVTF opened at 4.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.70. China Conch Venture has a 12-month low of 2.07 and a 12-month high of 2.07.
China Conch Venture Company Profile
