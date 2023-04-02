Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Insider Transactions at Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $524.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 109.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 33.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth $40,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

See Also

