Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Up 9.8% in March

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Chemung Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHMG traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,799. The company has a market capitalization of $195.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.12. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade purchased 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,839.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas R. Tyrrell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $52,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,708.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade bought 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $40,095.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,421 shares in the company, valued at $119,839.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the third quarter worth $63,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the third quarter worth $255,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHMG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Chemung Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Featured Stories

