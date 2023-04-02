Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENXGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after buying an additional 4,927,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,038,000 after buying an additional 313,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,433,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after buying an additional 446,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,004,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 471.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

CENX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 1,338,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,309. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.38 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

