Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after buying an additional 4,927,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,038,000 after buying an additional 313,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,433,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after buying an additional 446,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,004,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 471.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Price Performance

CENX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 1,338,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,309. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.38 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.