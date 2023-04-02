CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at CB Financial Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,800 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter worth $233,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.