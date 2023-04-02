Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Update

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the February 28th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 370,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASA shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Casa Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 37.4% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Price Performance

CASA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 758,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,017. The company has a market capitalization of $121.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.10. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 140.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.