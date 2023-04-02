Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CABGY opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $31.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.5253 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,057.40.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

