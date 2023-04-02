Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Short Interest Update

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,900 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the February 28th total of 585,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 515.3 days.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $83.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.75. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $76.66 and a 52-week high of $153.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CGJTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

