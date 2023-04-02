Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 28th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 708,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 238.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cardlytics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Cardlytics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Trading Up 14.3 %

NASDAQ CDLX traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. 824,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $114.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 155.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the business of operating an advertising platform which includes online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications. It operates under the Cardlytics and Bridg Platforms. The Cardlytics Platform segment focuses on the United States and the United Kingdom, which represents proprietary advertising channels.

Featured Articles

