Cardano (ADA) Trading 7.2% Higher This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $13.19 billion and approximately $298.07 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.64 or 0.06368524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00061369 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00021133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00039551 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003005 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,643,358,228 coins and its circulating supply is 34,742,638,351 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.