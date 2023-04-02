Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Canoo Price Performance

Shares of GOEVW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 202,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,887. Canoo has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Canoo were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

