Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,600 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the February 28th total of 419,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLMT. StockNews.com cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.
CLMT traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 53,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,259. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $20.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
