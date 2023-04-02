Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,600 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the February 28th total of 419,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLMT. StockNews.com cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

CLMT traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 53,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,259. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $20.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.