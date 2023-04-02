California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Short Interest Update

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,600 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the February 28th total of 792,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.20. 294,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,599. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.52.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,624,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,034,000 after purchasing an additional 79,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,330,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,313,000 after purchasing an additional 126,979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,552,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,647,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,798,000 after buying an additional 83,350 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

