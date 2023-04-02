California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
California BanCorp Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of CALB stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. California BanCorp has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05.
California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $23.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 23.54%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CALB. TheStreet upgraded California BanCorp from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on California BanCorp in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.
California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to business and professional corporations. Its products and services include commercial checking; savings and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; treasury and cash management services; foreign exchange services; commercial and industrial loans; asset-based loans; loans to dental and veterinary professionals; commercial real estate loans; residential and commercial construction and development loans; online banking; and mobile banking.
