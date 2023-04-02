Caliber Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,649 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,067 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,594,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $194.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.97 and a 200 day moving average of $155.92. The company has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

