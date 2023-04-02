Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,780,000 after acquiring an additional 154,917 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Waste Management by 18.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after acquiring an additional 504,966 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,319,000 after buying an additional 81,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after buying an additional 461,425 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,115,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,159. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.27.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

