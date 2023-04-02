Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

BMBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bumble from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Bumble by 43.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bumble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares in the last quarter.

BMBL stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.92. Bumble has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $39.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

