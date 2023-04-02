Bullseye Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,189 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,189 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $496.87 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

