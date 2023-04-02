Bull Street Advisors LLC Purchases 250 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,539 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 3.1% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 157,247 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 85,094 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 5,174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 14,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TJX stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.36. 5,104,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,856,167. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

