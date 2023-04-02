Brokers Set Expectations for Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Apogee Enterprises in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.92. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of APOG opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $960.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.52. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $50.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,613.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 182,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,455,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,617,000 after acquiring an additional 30,106 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,124,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,009,000 after acquiring an additional 29,827 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

