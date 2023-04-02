Brokerages Set Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target at $45.10

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.45.

VRDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,672,408.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $871,256.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,672,408.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,947. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,985,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.41). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 7,329.23%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

