Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) PT at GBX 1,405.50

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,405.50 ($17.27).

SN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of Smith & Nephew to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,120 ($13.76) to GBX 1,410 ($17.32) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.20) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.43) to GBX 1,480 ($18.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 1.8 %

Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,122 ($13.79) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,610.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 959.20 ($11.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,338.50 ($16.45). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,168.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,103.08.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 16,000.00%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

