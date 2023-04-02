Brokerages Set AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target at $25.33

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on AHCO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,459,998 shares in the company, valued at $269,199,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,140,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,789. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Trading Down 3.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 49.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.71.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

