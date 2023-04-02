Brokerages Set AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target at $25.33

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.
Several research firms have recently commented on AHCO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,459,998 shares in the company, valued at $269,199,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,140,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,789. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
AdaptHealth Trading Down 3.5 %
AdaptHealth stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.71.
About AdaptHealth
AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.
