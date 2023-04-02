Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.6% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 632.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Stock Performance

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $641.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,787. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $609.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $267.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.