BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (DCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 27th

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DCF opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $111,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.