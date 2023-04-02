BMO Capital Markets Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $340.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $304.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $406.73.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ LULU opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.76.
Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $362,236,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
