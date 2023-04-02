BMO Capital Markets Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $340.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $304.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $406.73.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.76.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $362,236,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

