Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BLNK opened at $8.65 on Friday. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $522.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80.
Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.
