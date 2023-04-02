Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blink Charging Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLNK opened at $8.65 on Friday. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $522.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.